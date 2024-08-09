Play Brightcove video

Sophie Wiggins reports for ITV News Anglia on a new era for MK Dons

A Kuwait-based consortium led by entrepreneurial businessman Fahad Al Ghanim has become the new owner of MK Dons.

The Middle Eastern group have taken over from former owner Pete Winkelman, who had been in charge of the Buckinghamshire club for 20 years.

The deal – which has now been ratified by all parties and the EFL – has left the club and stadium group debt-free ahead of the new Sky Bet League Two season.

In a message to supporters, Winkelman said: “Over the last year, I have been able to spend time with Fahad and he has convinced me that he brings the passion, determination and ambition to see the club participate at the highest level and has the resources to help it do so.

“It is, therefore, time for me to step aside and put the custodianship of the club and the wider business into new hands.”

MK Dons’ first game under their new ownership will be on Saturday when they host Bradford in their 2024/25 season opener at Stadium MK.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know