A man suffering a drug overdose was helped with a new nasal spray just days after police officers started carrying it.

The "miracle drug" naloxone was launched for Northamptonshire Police at the end of August, with the medical nasal spray designed to revive people who are overdosing.

It was successfully deployed for the first time in Northamptonshire by PC Becky Davis after she found a man lying "unconscious and unresponsive" in Fish Street, Northampton.

The man, aged in his 20s, came around after the spray was administered and paramedics arrived to provide further help.

Det supt Steve Watkins said: “Within only a few days of this launching in the county, a police officer has provided potentially life-saving aid to a man who had suffered an opiate overdose.

“The spray is already being used by ambulance crews and other partners in the county and with police officers now equipped with the spray, we can hopefully prevent more drug-related deaths from synthetic opioids.

“This is a fantastically positive development, and we are grateful for the support we have received from colleagues in health as well as drug misuse charities who have helped to make this happen.”

Officers working on the Operation Revive programme are carrying the spray in Northampton, Wellingborough and Kettering, with the drug being further rolled out across the force in the next few months.

It is used for overdoses caused by heroin and other opiates or opioids and works by temporarily reversing the effects of the overdose by reversing the depression of the central nervous and respiratory systems.

Jane Bethea, North Northamptonshire Council, said: “Our first priority is to prevent people from taking street drugs but it’s also important that we provide support for those who become addicted.

"If you are a drug user in Northamptonshire, please do not use drugs alone as it poses a potential risk to your health.

"Carry the rescue medication naloxone and share this guidance with family and friends."

