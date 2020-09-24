Collabro star Matt Pagan tests positive for coronavirus

Collabro star Matt Pagan is in quarantine at his home in Newcastle after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Cumbrian singer announced the news on Tuesday evening that him and his girlfriend, Anna, have contracted the virus and are now self-isolating for ten days.

The Carlisle-born star, who has performed in the city's pantos over the last couple of years, said it 'feels like a bad hangover' in a Facebook post.

Matt is best known for winning Britain's Got Talent alongside his four band members in 2014.