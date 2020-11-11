Armistice Day - Cumbria and Southern Scotland remember the fallen

People from across the Cumbria and the south of Scotland have remembered those who gave their lives during the First and Second World Wars, as well as other conflicts, to mark Armistice Day.

But due to the pandemic, this year's ceremonies to remember the fallen have been scaled back because of the restrictions.

Instead, Remembrance services and events at war memorials, cenotaphs and churches have been limited with people encouraged to pay their respects whilst being socially distanced or on their doorsteps.

This year marks 102 years since the end of the First World War. Every year the nation remembers the bravery of the men, women and millions of animals who fought it.

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice - a formal agreement of warring parties to stop fighting - between the Allies and Germany at 11am on 11 November 1918. This was the end of four years of fighting across Europe.

How is Cumbria and the south of Scotland marking the occasions during a lockdown?

Poppy wreath laying ceremonies will be taking place across the region. In Carlisle's Rickerby Park, a selected few veterans attended a socially distanced ceremony next to the cenotaph.

Ceremony in Rickerby Park, Carlisle. Credit: Rob McNulty

At 11am the fire and rescue crews from Carlisle East and Carlisle West gathered to hold two minutes of silence.

Meanwhile, Dumfries & Galloway Division also held a two minute silence to pay their respects to those who lost their lives in honour of their country.

The Unknown Warrior

A special service has taken place in Cumbria at the grave of the man who selected the body of the Unknown Warrior.

On 11 November 1920, the body of one of the tens of thousands of British war dead was carried from Victoria station, where he had arrived from France, and taken through the London streets to be "buried among Kings" in the Abbey.

Brigadier General Louis John Wyatt - the General Officer in charge of troops in France and Flanders - was asked to choose the body of a serviceman to be buried in the Westminster Abbey tomb.

The Brigadier General eventually retired to Kirkby Lonsdale and is himself buried in St Mary's churchyard where a small group will gather to pay their respects.

King George V arriving for the burial ceremony of the Unknown Warrior at London's Westminster Abbey. Credit: PA

A community poppy cascade

This care home in Dumfries and Galloway received an overwhelming response when they asked for local children to donate hand-drawn poppies.

Six weeks ago, Dryfemount Care Home in Lockerbie appealed to the community to help with their Remembrance Day display.

Between residents, staff, children and youth groups, they ended up with more than 660 poppies to create an impressive cascade outside the residential home.

Kirsty, who is an activities coordinator at the home, said: "We are so very proud at how our community has come together in these trying times."