Calls for permanently free hospital parking for NHS staff

South Lakes MP Tim Farron has joined over 40 cross-party MPs in writing to the Prime Minister to call for hospital parking for NHS staff to be made permanently free.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced on March 25 the Government would cover the costs of car parking for NHS staff who he said were "going above and beyond every day" at hospitals in England.

However the Government now says this "cannot continue indefinitely" and would end “when the pandemic begins to ease”.

MP Tim Farron Credit: ITV News

Mr Farron said: “Those working in the NHS are heroes. We owe them so much for their tireless work throughout this pandemic; caring for our loved ones and battling to save lives.

“They should not have to pay an extra tax for just doing their jobs. The Government should commit to fund local NHS trusts so that they can scrap hospital parking charges for NHS staff for good."

Mr Hancock was asked about parking charges for hospital staff in an interview last Monday (16 Nov).

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “We don’t have parking charges in English hospitals and we’re not going to for the course of this pandemic.”

He added: “There are not those charges now and there will not be during this pandemic. Once the pandemic is over, we will no doubt return to this question.”