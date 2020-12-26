Maryport secures £11.5m in high street funding
A town in west Cumbria has secured millions of pounds in funding to help in their recovery from the impact of the pandemic and to protect jobs.
Maryport has received £11.5 million after applying for a chunk of the Future High Streets Fund from central government. The city of Carlisle will also see £9.1m in funding.
Maryport, Allerdale – £11,527,839
Carlisle - £9,129,874
The aim of the Future High Streets Fund is to renew and reshape town centres and high streets in a way that drives growth, improves experience and ensures future sustainability.
Robert Jenrick, the communities secretary, said the funding would “help our much-loved town centres get through this and prosper into the future”.
MP for Workington constituency, Mark Jenkinson has welcomed the news. He said: "I am delighted that Maryport has been allocated £11.5 million to improve the high street and deliver some of the projects I was involved in as portfolio holder for economic development at Allerdale Borough Council.
"I was pleased to locate my constituency office in Maryport which provided a good location for constituents. I am delighted that the town has received this money which will enable a number of investments into various projects to improve the high street.
"I am very much looking forward to seeing these projects commence which will provide a real boost to the town of Maryport- a big stepping stone as we continue our levelling up agenda."