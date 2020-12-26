Maryport secures £11.5m in high street funding

A town in west Cumbria has secured millions of pounds in funding to help in their recovery from the impact of the pandemic and to protect jobs.

Maryport has received £11.5 million after applying for a chunk of the Future High Streets Fund from central government. The city of Carlisle will also see £9.1m in funding.

Maryport, Allerdale – £11,527,839

Carlisle - £9,129,874

The aim of the Future High Streets Fund is to renew and reshape town centres and high streets in a way that drives growth, improves experience and ensures future sustainability.

Robert Jenrick, the communities secretary, said the funding would “help our much-loved town centres get through this and prosper into the future”.

MP for Workington constituency, Mark Jenkinson has welcomed the news. He said: "I am delighted that Maryport has been allocated £11.5 million to improve the high street and deliver some of the projects I was involved in as portfolio holder for economic development at Allerdale Borough Council.

"I was pleased to locate my constituency office in Maryport which provided a good location for constituents. I am delighted that the town has received this money which will enable a number of investments into various projects to improve the high street.

"I am very much looking forward to seeing these projects commence which will provide a real boost to the town of Maryport- a big stepping stone as we continue our levelling up agenda."