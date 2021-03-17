'Very compelling reasons' not to open coal mine in Cumbria, minister says

There are "very compelling reasons" not to open a new mine in Cumbria, the Business Secretary has said after the project was called in for review by the Government.

Ministers had originally declined to intervene in the go-ahead for the deep mine near Whitehaven, which would provide coking coal for steel production, claiming it was a "local" decision in the hands of Cumbria County Council.

But Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick announced last week that a public inquiry would take place into the scheme, which environmental campaigners have warned undermines UK efforts to tackle climate change.

The move came after the Government's advisory Committee on Climate Change (CCC) said the opening of the mine would increase UK and global emissions, and "gives a negative impression of the UK's climate priorities" in the year it hosts key iinternational Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow.

In the strongest hint yet that the Government is looking to prevent the project going ahead, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said there were very compelling reasons to do as the committee suggested and not open the mine.

In response, Labour and green groups urged him to stop the mine, and secure a sustainable future for the steel industry.

Asked why he was not stepping in to stop the development, Mr Kwarteng told BBC Radio 4's Today: "Essentially what we've done is pretty much that.

"We're looking at it, it is part of a planning process. Initially, I think the relevant secretary of state (Mr Jenrick) said he wouldn't go against the local planning decision, but he is now looking at that again and I think there were very compelling reasons to do as the CCC (Climate Change Committee) suggested and not open the mine."

Pressed on whether he was saying it should not open, the Cabinet minister added: "What I said was that we're going through a process, it is a legal process, a local planning process, and the Secretary of State for Local Government is reviewing that situation."

Mr Kwarteng has previously admitted there was a "slight tension" between Government climate policy and the approval of a new coal mine.

Shadow business secretary Ed Miliband said Mr Kwarteng had been forced to admit the UK should not be opening a new coal mine, but only because of months of pressure.

"How many months should it take a government that lectures others round the world on not digging new coal to realise they can't do so themselves?

"He must stand by what he's said and block the mine, which was always a false solution for our steel industry and won't deliver secure jobs.

"Instead of peddling false solutions, he must now turn his attention sharply to securing the long-term future of our steel industry and creating secure, long-term jobs in Cumbria and across the country," Mr Miliband said.

Greenpeace UK policy director Dr Doug Parr said he completely agreed with Mr Kwarteng's latest statement, saying: "There were indeed very compelling reasons for not having the coal mine in the first place, so why did the Government allow the process to carry on?

"Not only would it signal an increase in planet-heating emissions from the UK just when we're trying to cut them, but it will also tarnish the government's credibility as the host of an absolutely crucial climate summit."

He said ministers should not allow the "blunder" to cause further damage to the UK's position as Cop26 hosts, and should put the issue to bed as soon as possible by stopping the coal mine and unleashing a major push in clean technologies.