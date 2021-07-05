Land-based educational charity secure the future of Newton Rigg College

A land-based educational charity has secured the future of Cumbria's only specialist agricultural college, Newton Rigg College. The Ernest Cook Trust will continue to operate Low Beckside Farm, Mungrisdale, as a crucial learning resource for the region.The Trust’s Chairman of Trustees, Andrew Christie-Miller, said: “We have been looking for a suitable place to support land-based learning in the north of England. We are really excited about the opportunities that Low Beckside will offer to so many young people.”

Credit: PA Images/ITV

Tim Whitaker, CEO and Principal of Askham Bryan College, which took over the running of the Penrith farm in 2011, said: “Low Beckside has provided practical training opportunities to so many young people over the years and its contribution to the future of upland farming now looks set to continue.”

The Ernest Cook Trust also plans to run training schemes, apprenticeships, demonstrations, educational visits, workshops, seminars and open days at the site.

Susie Grainger and Victoria Edwards from the Ernest Cook Trust at Low Beckside Farm Credit: The Ernest Cook Trust

The Ernest Cook Trust’s CEO, Dr Victoria Edwards said: “We have a lifelong approach to outdoor learning that covers schools, skills and communities. Low Beckside will provide a spectacular landscape for us to nurture and grow our work in the north west.”

The educational charity already holds training and apprenticeship programmes for disadvantaged young people in Cumbria, which works alongside Lowther Castle and Gardens Trust.

Last year it was confirmed that Newton Rigg College in Penrith would close in July 2021, unless a new buyer was found.

This put the future of the farming school uncertain.