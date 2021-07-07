Peebles' Scott Brash 'honoured' to be representing Team GB at Tokyo Olympics

Peebles' Scott Brash says he is 'honoured' to be a part of Team GB's showjumping team at this years Tokyo Olympics 2020.

In a social media post, the equestrian said he was "incredibly honoured to be representing Team GB at the Olympics this summer."

The London 2012 team gold medallist is currently ranked sixth in the world in his discipline.

In recent months the 35-year-old has finished on the podium at some of Europe’s most prestigious fixtures.

Scott will join fellow London 2012 gold medallist Ben Maher, and Olympic newcomer Holly Smith to represent Team GB.

The Olympic showjumping competition starts on Tuesday 3 August.