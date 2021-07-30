Four men and two women have been given life prison sentences for their roles in the brutal murder of Carlisle Lee McKnight.

The 26-year-old's body was found in the River Caldew in the early hours of 24th July last year - all six denied murder but were convicted at Carlisle Crown Court on 5th July.

Passing the sentence today (30 July), Mr Justice Hilliard concluded Mr McKnight had been subjected to a “fearful” attack.

He said: “I am sure that the purpose of the attack was to get money from Mr McKnight and, if he couldn’t pay up, then he was going to be made an example of to show what would happen if someone didn’t pay their drug debt.”

All defendants were given life sentences with minimum terms - Jamie Davison for 30 years; Jamie Graham 26 years; Jamie Lee Roberts 16-and-a-half years’ detention; Coral Edgar 13-and-a-half years; Carol Edgar 13 years; Paul Roberts 20-and-a-half years.

Their sentencing hearing began yesterday (29 July) at Carlisle Crown Court, when a statement provided by Mr McKnight’s mother, Wendy, on behalf of the family, was read by a prosecutor.

He was also the son of David, had a sister, Donna, and a brother, Robbie.

"You don’t expect your son to be murdered and taken away so soon without even being given the chance to say goodbye. It has been awful.

"This has pushed our family to the limit, but we know we are a strong family and we can get through this horrendous tragedy.

“Whatever Lee may have done, nobody deserves to go in such a vile, violent and tragic manner.

“He was loved by so many and we were proud to call him our son. It was hard to believe that Lee will never walk through our front door again and there will always be a spare seat at our table.

"We will miss his smiling face and infectious laugh. There isn’t a day goes by when we don’t think of him."

Mr McKnight was coaxed to a Charles Street address in the early hours of 24th July last year in relation to a drug debt he owned a fellow dealer Jamie Davison, a middle man.

Neighbours at Charles Street heard loud music and screams as Mr McKnight was attacked on entry.

Carlisle Crown Court heard he was struck repeatedly about the head and body with a horse crop during a lengthy ordeal, was punched, kicked and stamped on, and sustained terrible injuries which, a prosecutor said, made him look like “he was a victim of torture”.

Davison and Graham, both 26, and Jamie Lee Roberts — now 18 but then aged just 17 — were drafted in as “muscle” to mete out violence before Mr McKnight was driven across the city in a Nissan Navara and dumped in a river while he took his final breaths.

His body was found by a farmer a short time later.

Coral Edgar, also 26, lured Mr McKnight to the house while her 47-year-old mother Carol had earlier removed her aggressive 50kg mastiff-type dog Toby from the address in the Navara later used by others.

51-year-old Paul Roberts had also brought fresh clothing, disposed of a phone and burned items.