Great Britain claimed gold in the women's modern pentathlon but Dumfries and Galloway's Jo Muir missed out on a medal.

Competing in her first Olympic Games the 26-year-old from Haugh of Urr near Castle Douglas finished fourteenth with fellow Brit Kate French taking the title.

Despite not making the podium, villagers in Haugh of Urr couldn't be prouder of their Olympian and even got together to produce a video showing their support.