Tokyo 2020: Kirkby Lonsdale's Fiona Crackles helps GB Women to Hockey bronze

Fiona Crackles, from Kirkby Lonsdale, has won Bronze with GB Hockey at the Tokyo Olympics.

Great Britain took an early 2 - 0 lead over India but went 3 - 2 down in the third quarter. They came back to draw level before Grace Balsdon scored the winner from a penalty corner.

The 4 - 3 win over India makes Tokyo the third Olympic Games in a row where GB women have won a medal.

Fiona Crackles only made her GB debut in late 2020. She quickly made an impression, being named Player of the Match in her fourth appearance and earned her full-time place in the senior squad in January.

The 21-year-old studies at Durham University.