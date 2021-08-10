Today has been results day for students throughout our region.

While some will be celebrating, others will be wondering what to do next after their results were not what they were expecting.

Help and advice is available for anyone who needs to reconsider their options.

In England, people can contact the National Careers Service either through their website or by calling 0800 100900.

In Scotland, this service is provided by Skills Development Scotland, which has the helpline number 0800 9178000.

Also in Scotland, anyone with a question on their exam certificate can contact the SQA Candidate Advice Line on 0345 279 1000 which runs from 8am – 6pm today and from 9am – 5pm for the rest of the week.

The University of Cumbria has a clearing hotline for anyone still seeking a place. Full details can be found on its website.

A spokesperson for the university said:

Remember, only you can make the call. We cannot make an offer to anyone else on your behalf. University of Cumbria

Admissions agency UCAS has a separate site with details of course spaces available elsewhere in the country.

The NSPCC has offered this advice for concerned students who may not achieved the results they wanted:

Ask a teacher, careers advisor or any adult you trust what they think and discuss your options and how you are feeling.

Remind yourself of what you did well in whether that be specific pieces of coursework, or other parts of your life.

Don't compare yourself to your friends.

If you do not feel your grade reflects your ability speak to your school about making an appeal. This doesn't always mean you'll get a better grade but it can help if you think things would have been different had you sat the exam.

Look at other courses or training programmes and apprenticeships that you can do.If you haven't got a place at your chosen university, try not to worry as there is a chance you could get a place at another university through the clearing process.

Take a gap year and do something different like volunteering.

Look at different courses that you can do with the grades you have achieved.

The NSPCC has also offered advice for parents and carers: