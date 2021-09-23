Representing Border 23.09.21

Play video

On tonight's programme, further evidence of the pressures on the NHS. Routine operations at Borders General are cancelled for another three weeks as the First Minister admits the performance in Scotland's A&E isn't good enough.

Also tonight, a positive response to the Lord Advocate's decision to allow the Police to issue warnings for some class A drug users. We hear from a local drugs charity, and in an interview for ITV Border the UK Labour leader appears to back the change on Scottish drugs guidance telling our political correspondent Tom Sheldrick 'it is probably the right thing to do'.

Tom also questions Sir Keir Starmer on his claim Scottish nationalism is a 'multi- headed hydra' creating divisions between people in Britain.

Plus this week's commentary from The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan and Alex Massie from The Times.