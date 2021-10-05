Surge in pet ownership sees RSPCA rehome nearly 300 animals in Cumbria

The RSPCA has rehomed almost 300 animals in Cumbria in the past year, following a big increase in pet ownership.

The charity is urging people to think carefully before buying a pet.

It is thought the rise in unwanted pets is partly due to more being bought during the pandemic.

271 unwated animals have been rehomed in Cumbria

28,740 animals were rehomed nationally in 2020

The charity says that with the number of pets in the UK rising, it is now more important than ever for people to make sure they understand how their pets are feeling. The RSPCA says this in turn will help keep pets happy and healthy.

Dr Sam Gaines, head of the companion animals team at the RSPCA, said: “There has been a boom in pet ownership during the pandemic and whilst it’s great to see so many pets becoming a real source of comfort during the last year, it’s important that we remember that our mental health can impact on that of our pets and we need to make sure we consider their mental health and know how they are feeling.