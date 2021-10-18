Cumbrians urged to get flu jab

A call has been issued, urging the public to have their flu vaccine if they are eligible.

Cumbria County Council has reminded the public that the flu kills almost 11,000 people each year and hospitalising tens of thousands more.

The authority said that heading into a winter post Covid-19 lockdown, it is more important than ever to have your flu jab.

Flu vaccines are administered for free on the NHS and is available to people who are over 50, those with certain vulnerabilities, those who are living with someone who is more likely to get infectious and those who receive a carer's allowance.

Those with long term health issues such as respiratory problems, heart conditions, liver disease or a weakened immune system are all eligible for a free vaccine.

It is also available to pregnant women. The flu vaccine can be administered at your GP surgery, a pharmacy offering the service, your midwifery service if you are pregnant or at a hospital appointment.

Details of how you can get your flu vaccine is available here.

