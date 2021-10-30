Five holidaymakers rescued from their car near Silloth

Five holidaymakers have been rescued from their car near Silloth in Cumbria.

The RNLI were called out to a BMW car that had got stuck in the flood water along Marsh Road, between Skinburness and Calvo village.

All 5 passengers were taken on foot from the vehicle, the car was then pulled free by a rescue tractor.

Three of them were picked up and taken to Carlisle to catch a train and two were taken to car to await recovery.

The RNLI tractor was taken back to the lifeboat station, where it was made ready for service again.