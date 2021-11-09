Cumbrian parents urged to make sure their children get flu vaccine

Parents and guardians have been urged to make sure their children get the flu vaccine this year, with medical professionals claiming it has never been more important.

Consent letters have been sent out to adults and catch-up clinics have been set up across Cumbria for those who have may have missed their chance while in school.

The vaccine is administered by nasal spray and more children than ever before are eligible for it this year.

The Covid-19 jab is also being rolled out to school children aged 12-15-years-old and consent letters have also been sent out for this.

Parents have been urges to wait until their child's school has run its vaccination clinic before contacting the NHS to book a jab.

Distington GP Dr Helen Horton said: “As a parent with children in school I can completely appreciate how challenging the last 18 months have been with the disruption of covid, and none of us want to see our kids missing any more valuable time in their classes. This winter we have the added concern of flu – it’s a nasty illness and it’s the last thing we want on top of everything else!

We had low infection rates of flu last year following everyone’s response to Covid-19, and this means many of our children won’t have been exposed or built up the immunity that they usually would have, and so we may see more cases of flu this winter. Dr Helen Horton

Olaniyi Kehinde, a consultant paediatrician at North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Trust, said: “Flu can be a very unpleasant illness in children causing fever, stuffy nose, dry cough, sore throat, aching muscles and joints, and extreme tiredness. This can last several days or more. Some children can get a very high fever, sometimes without the usual flu symptoms, and may need to go to hospital for treatment. Serious complications of flu include a painful ear infection, bronchiolitis, and pneumonia.

Having the vaccine will help protect your child from what can be a very nasty illness in children. It will reduce the chance of others in your family, who could be at greater risk from flu, such as grandparents or those with long-term health conditions, getting flu from your child. Olaniyi Kehinde, North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Trust

People have been reminded that getting Covid-19 and flu at the time could mean they will become seriously ill.

Amy and Riley Aitken being filmed for a YouTube video. Credit: NHS North Cumbria CCG

Carlisle mum Amy and her son Riley have been helping to share the message to get the vaccine by featuring in a regional campaign to encourage those eligible to get the flu vaccine.

The catch-up flu vaccination clinics are accessed by appointment only, so please call to book for one of the clinics:

Call 01228 608046 for Penrith, Appleby, Kirkby Stephen, Brampton or Carlisle.

Call 01900 705871 or 01900 705867 for Workington, Egremont, Whitehaven and Wigton.

Call 01229 409604 for Kendal and Barrow.

