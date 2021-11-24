The Melrose Sevens will take place for the first time this decade in 2022.

This is the oldest rugby sevens tournament in the world but was cancelled in 2020 and did not take place this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The traditional contest will take place on Saturday, April 9, with several events taking place in the days leading up to the tournament.

Phil Morris, Melrose Rugby commercial and sevens tournament director, said:

We want our Sevens tournament to be fun, there’s going to be something for everyone, young and old. Melrose is where Rugby Sevens was invented in 1883 and we will we be back with a bang in 2022. Phil Morris, Melrose Rugby

Things will kick-off at the Greenyards on Thursday, April 7 with a dinner to induct players into the Melrose Sevens Hall of Fame with a FOSROC Super6 game between the Southern Knights and the British Army.

The following day there will be a a FOSROC Super6 game between the Southern Knights and the British Army. This evening will also feature a fundraiser for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation - which works to tackle motor neurone disease (MND) and was set up by former Melrose and Scotland player Doddie Weir - with a team of ex-internationalists and ex-Lions competing in an exhibition game at half time.

Then on Saturday the 1883 Centenary Cup will be played for by top-flight domestic and invitational sides. The reigning champions are London Scottish.

After the rugby there will be a concert featuring Scottish bands, Bombskare and Big Country.

Mr Morris added:

Melrose and the local community have missed two sevens events due to Covid, and we are looking forward to being able to host our 132nd Sevens event that will draw people back to the Borders next year and it is exciting to be part of that. Phil Morris, Melrose Rugby

