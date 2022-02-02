Catch up on Representing Border - 2nd February 2022

Tonight's Representing Border comes from Westminster - Boris Johnson brushes off renewed calls for him to quit over Downing Street parties after the SNP's Commons leader calls the PM a 'dangerous distraction at home and a running joke on the international stage'. We have highlights of today's Prime Minister's Questions and Peter MacMahon speaks to Ian Blackford. We'll also hear from Michael Gove, the Levelling Up Secretary charged with delivering the UK Government's big idea to end regional inequalities. Plus two of the political editors who've broken big news on partygate. The Mirror's Pippa Crerar and The Telegraph's Ben Riley-Smith assess the Prime Minister's prospects of clinging on to power.

