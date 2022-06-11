The leader of Cumbria County Council has urged people to consider applying for a share of £2m of extra funding designed to help people with the cost of living crisis.

Councillor Stewart Young made the comments to ITV Border after the authority approved the funding earlier this week.

This money is split into four different areas, each of which has £500,000 set aside for it.

These are:

Grants and other support to people in need;

School clothing grants;

Free 'school meals' during summer holidays;

Direct community support, including bulk-purchasing of food for food banks.

Mr Young said: "If they [people in Cumbria] are eligible then they should claim it. It is a single application process for free school meals and the uniform grant, so if you are eligible for one you will be eligible for both of them.

"So we are trying to get that message out to parents to claim if they think they might be eligible."

For more information about the support available, click here.