Emergency services have been working through the night after a freight train derailed in Carlisle.

Police were called to the scene near the Petteril Bridge junction at around 9:30pm on Wednesday 20 October.

No one was injured in the incident, but the railway will be closed for some time in both directions impacting all services between Carlisle, Newcastle and Appleby and Skipton.

Network Rail said it is working with multiple agencies to find out how the carriages carrying cement came off the track over the River Petteril shortly after 8pm.

Services across the North have been impacted. Credit: ITV News Border

Buses are running on Northern between Carlisle and Appleby, and between Carlisle and Wetheral.

Tickets for those services are accepted on Avanti and Transpennine Express.

Phil James, Network Rail’s North West route director, said: "I’m extremely sorry to passengers who are facing disruption today while we deal with this incident in Carlisle.

"Thankfully train derailments are rare and our priority now is to protect the safety of people using the railway, those living beside it and the surrounding environment while we carry out the necessary detailed investigation and complex recovery work.

"We will work around the clock will all agencies to do this and then speedily make our repairs to get the line reopened again for passengers and freight as soon as possible.

"In the meantime, please check National Rail Enquiries for the latest travel information as the scale of the damage means it will be some time before we get things back up and running as normal."

Network Rail is working with multiple agencies to find out how carriages carrying cement came off the track over the River Petteril. Credit: Network Rail

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...