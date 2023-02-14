Two friends have completed a mammoth 48-mile running challenge in memory of a teenager who died in a car accident almost two years ago.

Jack Taylor was 19 when he lost his life in May, 2021.

He had played for Penrith AFC Reserves and had hoped to join the police.

Luke Boyle, Jack's cousin, and friend Cam Prokas took on the challenge which began on Saturday evening and was spread across two days.

They ran four miles every four hours — at 6pm, 10pm, 2am, 6am, 10am and 2pm — on repeat.

And the pair were given a rapturous reception from family, friends and teammates as they completed the final section at Penrith AFC’s Frenchfield Park stadium on Monday evening.

On that last leg, 26-year-old Luke and Cam, 25, were supported by players from Westmorland League teams Penrith AFC Reserves and Kirkoswald.

More than £7,000 has now been raised so far for their chosen charity, the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

“It’s a relief to finish. It’s probably one of the hardest things, mentally or physically, I’ve done” said Luke, who is Kirkoswald first team manager.

Luke continued: “When it gets tough I think you’ve just got to remember why you’re doing it, thinking of Jack.

"It wasn’t just a normal run. To raise a lot of money for the air ambulance as well as trying to keep Jack’s memory alive: that was the overall aim.

“Whether people have donated £5 or £100, every little bit is much appreciated.

"It really does mean a lot that people have gone out of their way to give something.

"It just shows you how much of an amazing lad Jack was.

Cam added: “I didn’t think we’d get anywhere near what we’ve raised so far, that’s really good, we’re happy with that and it’ll go to a good cause.

"Thanks to everyone for coming along, helping us and to everybody who’s donated.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...