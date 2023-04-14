New footpath linking Penrith to the Lake District opens today

A new footpath linking Penrith to the Lake District has opened today (14 April 2023).

The Eamont Way is a new signed walking trail of 5.5 miles connecting Penrith to Pooley Bridge.

Volunteers from Friends of the Ullswater Way and SITU (Sustainable and Integrated Transport for Ullswater) had a role in designing the trail.

Cecilia Fry from SITU said: "We were looking at various links of getting people into Ullswater and we realised there was a missing link from Penrith station."

Michael Firth, also from SITU, said: "We think this footpath is going to be well used."

Tim Backshall went to see the first group setting off along the path.

It is hoped the new walking trail will boost visitors, and promote more people to the area without using a car.

Wooden finger post signs mark the way with a logo featuring an eel. The choice of using an eel comes from a historical reference.

From 1215 to around 1860 a weekly fish market was held in Pooley Bridge. James Clarke in his 1787 survey of the Lakes noted: “Incredible numbers of eels are caught here in the months of July, August and September...several horse loads are frequently caught in a few hours."

