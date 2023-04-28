Play Brightcove video

Watch as ITV Border speak to the Workington Reds ahead of their play-off final.

Workington Reds are looking to put past disappointment behind them as they get set to face Runcorn Linnets in the play-off final.

The Reds faced disappointment in recent years after failing to get promoted when a season ended early due to coronavirus where they were clear at the top.

A 2-0 victory on Tuesday evening against Clitheroe saw them advance to this years play-off final.

The club's captain Conor Tinnion has been at Workington for the last 13 seasons, and admitted he has mixed emotions ahead of the biggest game of the campaign.

He said: "It has felt a long time coming. There has been a few nearly years. It feels as close as it has ever been. I am nervous but excited."

A bumper crowd attended Borough Park midweek to see Workington defeat Clitheroe.

Tinnion believes the massive attendance helped his side throughout the match and has called on supporters to attend on Saturday in their numbers.

The club captain, Conor Tinnion, believes his side can end the season with success. Credit: ITV Border

He said: "It is my thirteenth year and that was probably the best atmosphere I have ever seen down there.

"Not just the numbers but how the crowd got behind us from the start. If we could get even more on Saturday with a similar atmosphere it does make a difference.

"I know it is just eleven vs eleven but it does make a massive difference and it was a pleasure to play in front of that crowd."

Manager Danny Grainger has tasted success as a player during his time at Gretna and Hearts.

Despite what he feels have been injustices in recent years, his squad are fully focused on achieving promotion.

He said: "We just want to make sure we are ready for the game and we are prepared for it, which we will be.

"We will give ourselves the best possible chance to get out of the division. Over the last few years in my eyes we have been robbed of promotion, especially in the first covid year. We were 10 points clear with seven games to go.

"That is the past and we can not affect that or anything that has gone on this season. We can only affect Saturday now and that is all we are focused on."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...