Police Scotland have launched an appeal after a 7.5 tonne lorry was stolen from an industrial estate in the Scottish Borders.

The white MAN 7.5 tonne lorry with the logo ‘J Borthwick Ltd’ on the side, had been stolen from a catering business.

At around 4:50am on Thursday 1 June a report was made to police that several properties at Bankhead Industrial Estate in Jedburgh.

The lorry was seen leaving the premises on CCTV and onto the A68 heading south at around 11pm.

Detective Constable Liam Myres, Scottish Borders CID, Police Scotland, said: “Our inquiries are currently ongoing. We know that security was breached in multiple businesses and access has been gained to their yards.

“The industrial estate is just off the A68, the main route through Jedburgh. We would appeal to anyone who was in the area last night between 10 pm and 11.30 pm, who may have seen something out of the ordinary in the area, maybe people or vehicles in the estate or driving at speed from the area on to the A68.

"If you have dash-can footage from the road between those times please let police know. It may be that footage has been captured that could assist our investigation."

