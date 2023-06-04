The Solway Coast Cycling festival saw riders competing to be crowned the first ever winner of a new town centre race.

A part of Silloth was closed to drivers for the day while multiple races took place through the town's cobbled streets. The new race is named the Cumberland Cobbler.

The event was organised by Carlisle Cycling Association with support from British Cycling.

In addition to the races, a producers market and a fairground were on the green and some stunt bikers performed tricks for the crowd of spectators.

Two stunt riders from Fusion Extreme performed tricks on Silloth's green. Credit: ITV Border

Cumberland Council Cllr Anne Quilter, Portfolio holder for Vibrant and Healthy Places said: “Our free family event showcases the amazing cycling routes around Silloth including the Hadrian’s Wall route. We encourage visitors to bring their bikes and explore the cycling routes within the area."

This is the third time the Solway Coast Cycling Festival has taken place in Silloth, having previously been held in 2021 and 2022.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...