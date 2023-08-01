Disruption between Carlisle and Lockerbie as vandalism closes line this morning

There is disruption on the west coast mainline between Carlisle and Lockerbie following vandalism to a signal box.

The lines between Carlisle and Lockerbie were closed this morning.

Network Rail posted on their social media that there was vandalism to the signalling equipment and that trains may be delayed, cancelled or revised.

Lines have subsequently reopened with disruption still expected this morning.

