Junior doctors in Cumbria are set to strike this weekend.

NHS hospital services are set to be "significantly affected" this weekend as junior doctors conduct their fifth strike in this pay dispute.

Patients with urgent or life threatening issues will be prioritised and those with non-urgent needs should expect longer waiting times.

Services are also expected to be impacted further as many staff have annual leave booked in line with school holidays.

Dr Adrian Clements, medical director at North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust (NCIC) said: “During the strike action the Cumbrian public are urged to help where they can. Families and friends are asked to help support patients to be discharged home by considering the support they can offer to meet care needs.

"I also remind the public to keep their appointments unless they hear otherwise. Anyone needing urgent mental health support should continue to seek it via their local Crisis Team.

"We are prioritising emergency and urgent care services, and we really need the public's help to only call 999 and attend emergency departments if it is a genuine life-threatening injury or illness.”

Due to the strike action some appointments will be rescheduled.

North Cumbria Integrated Care say that the walk in Urgent Treatment Centres in Penrith and Keswick can also help with urgent but non-life-threatening conditions such as cuts and grazes, ear and throat infections, emergency contraception, minor head injuries and minor scalds and burns.

Dr Clements added: “During the strike period the availability of our senior medical staff will be stretched and the availability of staff that can see you will be dramatically reduced. For this particular round of strike action we expect the impact to be greater because staff have already booked annual leave in line with the school holidays.

"There will be an impact on waiting times and discharges, however the team will maintain patient safety and make sure unwell patients are seen in a timely manner. There may be delays to be seen if you do not have a serious problem.

“If families can work with us to support patients to get home, we can then release beds for others who need to be in hospital. The strikes don’t affect the whole of the NHS so GPs, pharmacies and the 111 service should always be used as the first port of call for advice unless your needs are urgent or life threatening and then of course we will be there for you.

“While we know the impact will be greater, we have worked very hard over the last two weeks to look at how we can maintain as many services as possible. Patient safety is our main priority and while some outpatient clinics and planned surgery has had to be postponed, emergency care will be maintained. If you do access our services, please be kind to our staff.

“We are extremely grateful to everyone for their support and help; this period will be extremely difficult however we have plans in place to keep patients safe and staff supported.”

