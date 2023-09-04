New world record time set for fastest swim across Windermere
The new world record time has been set for the fastest swim across Windermere.
Hector Pardoe swam across the lake in 3 hours 40 minutes and 28 seconds. He broke the previous world record of swimming the 10.5 miles.
The 26-year-old had swam end to end of England's largest lake.
Hector says his next challenge is to swim the English Channel.
