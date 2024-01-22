Olympians raise money for baby unit at Cumberland Infirmary

Two Olympians have raised money for the Special Care Baby Unit that cared for their daughter at the Cumberland Infirmary.

David and Stacey King had a successful ice-skating career which included winning national titles and appearing at the Winter Olympics in Vancouver and Sochi.

The pair retired from competitive skating and started a family. When Stacey was pregnant however she contacted sepsis.

Stacey became very ill with the couple praising the efforts of the Special Care Baby Unit.

David King said: " Darcey’s arrival was brought on early due to Stacey’s strong medication for sepsis. She arrived almost 10 weeks premature.”

David and Stacey King with Darcey at the Cumberland Infirmary. Credit: Cumberland Infirmary

To raise money for the unit at the Cumberland Infirmary the duo are opening the prestigious Trophee D’Ecosse Challenger International competition at the Dumfries Ice Bowl.

They are giving their fee to the Special Care Baby Unit and want to raise awareness of the work done by the staff in the department.

David and Stacey are opening the Trophee D’Ecosse Challenger International competition. Credit: PA

David said: “We just want to raise the profile of the unit and to just try and give back, in our own way.

“It was such a tough time with covid. Restrictions were at a high and I wasn’t even allowed to see Stacey. I had an hour a day with Darcey. And yet the care and professionalism the team displayed was above and beyond my expectations.

“We remember seeing posters at SCBU saying how you could donate and we didn’t realise that they raised funds to buy incubators and other equipment to help save babies lives.

The pair competed at multiple Winter Olympics. Credit: PA

“At the Challenger event, we will be donating our performance fee and as part of our contract, collection buckets will be at the event throughout the weekend. All donations will go to SCBU.”

The couple are now part time ice skating coaches and also have two other children.

Amanda Kennett, Associate Director & Head of Midwifery at NCIC, said: “We would like to thank David and Stacey for raising awareness of our Special Care Baby Unit and wish them all the best for their event next week.

“Funds raised via our charity for SCBU help the unit buy equipment for babies. We are very grateful to David and Stacey for wanting to give something back after the help and care received on SCBU. Thank you.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...