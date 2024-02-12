'Need to start winning' - Simpson reacts as Blues remain bottom of League One

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson has insisted his side "need to start winning games of football" as they sit bottom of League One.

The Blues fell to a 1-0 home defeat to top of the table Portsmouth on Saturday with Paddy Lane scoring the only goal in the 62nd minute.

The Blues are now eleven points from safety and have lost their last six matches in a row.

Speaking to Carlisle United's website manager Paul Simpson said: "It was a better performance in terms of football that we played.

"I asked the players to be braver on the ball and trust each other to pass the ball, and I thought there were periods in the game where we did that against a good side. They’re the best side in the league so far.

The Blues suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Portsmouth. Credit: PA

“I thought we got into some good areas, but we haven’t had the quality in the final third to be able to work the goalkeeper and that is the story of our season. For all the times we played, kept the ball and got into those good areas, I can’t think of many opportunities where I felt as though we should have scored which is the disappointing thing.

“It shows the difference in the levels when you look at their goal. The lad plays the pass through which takes our centre back and full back out of the game. It’s that bit of quality which is the difference, especially at this level, which we’ve certainly found lacking.

“I do think we have to take the positives out of it in the fact that we’ve shown a bit more control and been braver to pass the ball. Ultimately we’re disappointed because we’ve taken nothing again.”

The Blues next take on Burton Albion on Tuesday.

Manager Simpson said: "We kept going at the end and kept pushing players forward. We were trying to do the right things, it wasn’t a case of just lumping it in and going gung-ho, we were a bit patient with the ball and we were trying to find the opportunities.

"It’s the last little bit, you can do all of the right stuff between the boxes but when you get to the final third you have to be able to produce something.

Paul Simpson wants his players to be ready for Burton Albion on Tuesday. Credit: PA

“Unfortunately we haven’t produced enough. We’ve got to stick with it and stay in there. We’ve got two good games this week to get good points from, and that’s the only thing we can think about now. We’ve got to dust ourselves down, recover as well as we can, and be ready to go on Tuesday night.

“It’s blatantly obvious that we need to start winning games of football. This situation isn’t what anybody wants, we need to try and change it as quickly as possible.

"We need to get a bit of luck maybe to help us along the way. We’ll keep going, and if we show the same enthusiasm to play like we have today and a bit of desire, who knows, maybe things will turn for us.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...