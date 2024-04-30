Man dies after being crushed by a tree in the Scottish Borders

A man in his 50s has died after being crushed by a tree in the Scottish Borders.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident in woodland near Blackhouse Farm, between Eyemouth and Duns at about 8:40am on Monday.

They assisted the police and ambulance services but the man, who has not been named was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…