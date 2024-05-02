A Collie has been rescued after getting trapped in quicksand at Grange-over-Sands on Thursday afternoon.

The rescue services and coast guard were dispatched to save the distressed dog, who had been trapped for over an hour.

The dog's owner had also become partially submerged in the quicksand while trying to reach the Collie.

Neither the dog or owner sustained any injuries.

The rescue services said: "This incident acts as a reminder of the dangers that can exist in our coastal areas.

"Quicksand is not always obvious, but is extremely dangerous, and we remind those who enjoy our coast to do so with caution.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...