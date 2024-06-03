Remembering key components of D-Day operation made in Dumfries and Galloway

Play Brightcove video

Thursday marks 80 years since British and allied soldiers began their campaign to liberate France in the final stages of the Second World War.

Dumfries and Galloway played a key role in the operation, where many key parts were planned and engineered.

Winston Churchill spent time in rural Dumfries and Galloway to meet with US President Eisenhower in the months before D-Day where they discussed their plans.

Although the meetings were supposed to be secret, the local people of Stranraer started spotting Churchill driving around the town.

Des Caldwell said: "The old time residents of Stranraer said that it was the worst kept secret in Scotland at the time because Churchill was seen driving through Stranraer in his car.

"Nobody said anything though so it remained a secret.

“We believe it was to finalise the details of the D-Day landings so Eisenhower met with Churchill here."

Winston Churchill had secret meetings about D-Day in Dumfries and Galloway. Credit: ITV Border

Alongside his meetings with future President Eisenhower, Sir Churchill spent time in rural Dumfries and Galloway and even spent time rehearsing some of his famous speeches in a bath which still remains today.

Des Caldwell, said: "This is an antique 100-year-old concrete soaking bath and we know Churchill loved his baths.

"It is said that he actually rehearsed some of his famous speeches in this bath so it is quite unique.

It is rumoured that Winston Churchill rehearsed some of his speeches in the bath. Credit: ITV Border

“First of all he knew the family that were the owners at the time. It was also a very isolated place and I think that is why it was chosen for the location of that top secret meeting with Eisenhower."

Winston Churchill had lunch with President Eisenhower in Dumfries and Galloway. Credit: ITV Border

Local historian Roy Walter explained the role Mulberry Harbours played as part of D-Day.

He said: "Mulberry Harbours were quite literally floating harbours. They included a spud pier which was floating with a leg on each corner and a floating roadway that connected to the pier and ran all the way to the shore over considerable distance.

“It was a way of getting men supplies, ammunition, tanks to the shore around the time of D-Day."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...