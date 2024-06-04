Strikes at a packaging factory have been called off after workers agreed a new pay offer.

Staff at Amcor Packaging in Workington had been due to take industrial action from 29 May, with five 24-hour strikes planned.

The action was suspended last week to allow workers to vote on a new pay offer, which has now been accepted.

The union Unite said an improved deal of a 7% pay increase backdated to October 2023 and a £500 one-off payment had been accepted.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Amcor’s workforce secured this deal by standing together in their union and refusing to back down. Once again, Unite’s total commitment to improving jobs, pay and conditions is paying dividends for our members.”

All industrial action at Amcor has now been cancelled.

The factory in Workington specialises in flexible packaging production, particularly for the food industry, including for the Walkers and Kellogg's brands.

The union Unite had previously said the strike would risk causing shortages of crisps and cereals.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…