Right Said Fred produce song to help launch Cumbrian author's book

A Cumbrian author has teamed up with 90s pop duo Right Said Fred to create a song to accompany the launch of his new children's book.

Tim Stead, from Silloth, is a lorry driver and an author who has written a book about dinosaurs.

He contacted brothers Richard and Fred Fairbrass on social media to see if they would help him create the song and they were keen to get involved in the project.

Speaking to ITV Border about the inspiration behind the song, Tim Stead said: "I was watching tv one night and my kid was playing tunes on her iPad.

Tim Stead works as a lorry driver alongside being an author. Credit: ITV Border

"She was playing them quite loud and I asked if she could turn it down please. She said just watch this one, so I watched it with her and I am watching this video and it had more than 10 million views."

It was at that point Tim decided he was going to create a song.

He said: "I then started thinking, I need a kids' song. I then said I am going to ask Right Said Fred and see if they will produce it and I thought if you don’t ask then you will never know.

Richard and Fred Fairbrass sent a message from the studio explaining why they got involved in the project with Tim. Credit: ITV Border

"That is how it came about I said would you be interested in the project and they came back and said they would love to."

In a video message Richard and Fred Fairbrass said: "We are in the studio now and we are just waiting for Tim’s all clear, his thumbs up.

"It sounded really great, we really enjoyed doing this project it has been fun. Thank you Tim."

