Family pay tribute to man who died in crash on A595

The family of a man who died in a crash on the A595 near Bothel have paid tribute to him.

George Jackson, aged 75, from Wigton, died at the scene of a collision which occurred shortly before 12:25am on Monday 1 July.

In tribute to his life, his family said: “As a family, we would like to express our sincere thanks to the members of the public and the first responders who attended the scene and tried to save George. We will be forever thankful for the hard work you demonstrated, trying to save him.

“George was one of a kind. His thirst for knowledge and unique sense of humour, as well as his kind nature and helpful manner made him unforgettable. He loved Carlisle United and was a season ticket holder for many years. He enjoyed his music, quiz nights and spending time with friends.

“We are devastated by the nature of this incident; but as a family, we are thankful for the time that we had with George and will always hold our memories close to our hearts.

“We would like to thank everyone who has sent kind messages and shared their own memories of George over the last few days. It has reinforced all the wonderful things we knew about him as a person and has brought us comfort.”

Cumbria Police say they are continuing to appeal for information.

In a statement Cumbria Police, said: "Specifically, police would like to speak to anyone who was travelling on the A595 between Mealsgate and Bothel in the early hours of Monday and passed the collision prior to emergency services attending.

"Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the vehicles involved - a blue Honda Civic and a Black Toyota Rav – or anyone on the road or around the vehicles."

