An art exhibition in Moffat is showcasing local artists and hopes to draw more people into the town.

Organisers say the the three-day show is an opportunity for people in the community to showcase their work.

It also aims to help boost local businesses by bringing more people into the local area.

The exhibition showcased a variety of artworks and different mediums including glass, pottery, watercolour and collage.

A report published today said more needed to be done to support Britain's town centres, with independent businesses reporting decreases in trade since the Covid pandemic.

Sandie Cousins, who owns local art gallery Potter and Gallery, said: "I think the general public did tend towards internet buying, forgetting what was actually on their doorstep on the high street.

"But I think they're coming right to that now and I think we're seeing a lot more happening.

"There's new shops opening - there's a lot more trading going on."

Organiser Andy Tunnicliffe said: "If there's something on, people come in here, and then they might stay a bit longer and go and have a cup of coffee.

"Quite often we find somebody will come back in or they'll come visit all the shops."

The exhibition also offers a platform for people to display their artwork to the public.

Local artist Colin MacRae said: "I really wanted to get more into my artwork, so I decided to drop down to a three-day week with my job.

"Now, I'm spending my Thursdays and Fridays out sketching and creating paintings for people for this exhibition and it's just like a breath of fresh air.

This year's exhibition was held at the Town Hall in Moffat, but organisers say it has been so sucsessful that next year they will be looking for a larger space and hope to host the next exhibition at the town's church.

They also have ambitions of creating an art trail around Moffat in May next year.

