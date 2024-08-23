Network Rail is encouraging passengers across Cumbria to check before they travel while rail workers respond to the aftermath left by Storm Lilian.

Response teams from North West Network Rail are working to remove fallen trees and flooding after a night of heavy wind.

The Cumbrian coastline has experienced flooding in some areas, affecting travel between Barrow and Carlisle.

Despite the improvement of weather conditions from last night, the effects of Storm Lilian are continuing while rail staff carry out safety inspections of the track and remove obstacles across parts of the rail network.

Paul Owen, North West Operations director at Network Rail, said: "Our priority is to keep passengers and freight trains safely on the move, but due to the effects of Storm Lilian, some services are delayed or diverted while our specialist responses team clear any blockages or flooding away from the tracks.

"We would like to thank passengers for their patience. Our advice for passengers travelling today is to check before you travel, as some journeys may take longer."

