Severe disruption to Northern railway service between Carlisle and Lancaster

Customers are being urged to check before they travel after flooding has caused cancellations to train services between Carlisle and Lancaster.

Northern Railway has advised customers who are travelling south on Northern services between Workington and Whitehaven to expect severe disruption until the end of the day.

Passengers are being urged to avoid travelling if possible. Replacement Road Transport will not be provided due to a lack of operators across Cumbria.

The railway service has said Network Rail are aware of the floods and their staff are on site to manage the water.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...