An athlete from the Scottish Borders has won his first ever gold medal - and set a world record in the men's S12 100m backstroke.

Swimmer Stephen Clegg, from Newcastleton in the Borders, stormed to victory in a whopping 59.02 seconds at the La Defense Arena.

The 28-year-old is the third member of his family to win a medal for ParalympicsGB, following his older sister Libby - who won two golds and three silvers - and brother James, who claimed bronze in the pool at London 2012.

Clegg made his Paralympic debut at Rio in 2016, where he finished in fifth place and secured his first major medal in 2019 - winning silver in the S12 100m butterfly at the London World Championships.

At Tokyo 2020, Clegg became a triple Paralympic medalist, winning silver in the S12 100m butterfly final and two bronze medals in the 100m freestyle and backstroke finals.

