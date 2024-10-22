A "significant" amount of rockfall has forced the closure of a road in Cumbria.

Cumberland Council says they have shut the West Road, in Thirlmere, between Launchy Gill at Rough Crag, in order to guarantee the safety of pedestrians and road users after the incident on 22 October 2024.

An assessment is being carried out to evaluate the damage of the rockfall and the potential risks to the surrounding environment.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area, and if travel is required, to follow a diversion route along the A591.

The road will remain closed until further notice. The council says they will release more information as it becomes available.

In May 2024, the West Road reopened after having to close in November 2021 due to the impact of Storm Arwen - the road was deemed 'hazardous' to all users of the road at the time.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...