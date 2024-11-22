Passengers are being offered the option to change their travel times after Storm Bert forces a train operator to cancel their journeys.

TransPennine Express has cancelled train services running north of Carlisle with Storm Bert expecting to bring heavy snow, wind and rain in southern Scotland and Cumbria.

Customers who already have bought tickets can change their travel plans across the next few days, until 24 November 2024.

Adam Fairclough, Interim Customer Experience and Transformation Director, said: “Due to bad weather over the weekend we have been forced to cancel some of our services on Saturday.

"We want to keep our customers on the move during cold weather conditions, which is why we have teamed up with other operators and given passengers the option to change their plans to travel with us.

“We urge anyone planning to use our services to check before they travel in case of any disruption during Storm Bert.”

Jason Kelly, a Met Office Chief Meteorologist, says Storm Bert will start to impact Scotland and northern England on the morning of 23 November 2024.

He said: "Warnings are in place, including an amber warning for snow and ice for parts of Scotland.

“Heavy rainfall will affect much of the UK this weekend. Rain is expected to develop during Saturday morning across southwest and southern England, becoming particularly heavy and persistent overnight and into Sunday.

“Accumulations of 50-75mm are expected to fall fairly widely during this time. There is a chance that some places over Dartmoor for example, could see 100-150 mm. In addition, rapid melting of lying snow over the weekend may bring flooding for some.”

ScotRail have encouraged passengers to check their website or travel app before traveling.

They said: "If you're travelling this weekend, please be aware that the Met Office have issued yellow and amber weather warnings for snow, ice, wind and rain.

"Speed restrictions will be in place, and we've had to revise some services."

