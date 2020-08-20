Local hero Zane Powles has been recognised for his continuous efforts in supporting the community during the pandemic and his charity fundraising.

A civic reception took place on Thursday 20 August at Grimsby Town Hall thanking Mr Powles for all he has done over the last few months.

The Grimsby teacher walked for miles each day during lockdown to make sure children still received their school meals while isolating at home. Most recently, he cycled 1,300 miles raising money to support families in need in North East Lincolnshire.

Deputy Mayor, Cllr Hasthorpe, said: