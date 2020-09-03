Rail passengers are being warned about planned temporary changes to rail services as key works on the East Coast Upgrade are carried out.

The £1.2 billion project aims to deliver reliability and punctuality for passengers travelling between Edinburgh and London King's Cross, and aims to ensure the route has the capacity to deal with future passenger volumes.

A major part of the work is replacing tracks and a track layout, which is nearly 50 years old, on the 1.5-mile approach into London King’s Cross, creating six tracks into the station, instead of the current four. This work requires the temporary closure of individual tracks and platforms at King’s Cross at different times over a three-month period.

Ed Akers, Principal Programme Sponsor for Network Rail, said:

The East Coast Upgrade is going to deliver massive benefits for reliability and train capacity for passengers – but we can’t deliver the work without some short-term disruption.

Work is scheduled to take place between Monday 1 March and Friday 4 June 2021, with further planned closures over Christmas this year and during a number of weekends next year, including February 26, 27 and 28; April 23, 24, 25, and June 5 and 6.

The closures will mean slightly reduced peak services into King's Cross for LNER, Great Northern, Thameslink, Hull Trains and Grand Central passengers. Off-peak services will be less impacted, and passengers will be advised to travel during off-peak times, where possible.

Network Rail says train operators are working together to create a timetable to support customers during this period, with further details becoming available this winter.

David Horne, Managing Director of London North Eastern Railway (LNER) said: