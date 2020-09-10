A couple from Sherburn in Elmet in North Yorkshire have celebrated 50 years doing the same milk round together.

In that time, Maureen and Derek Clancy, who are in their eighties, have delivered more than ten million pints of milk. Every day the couple get up in the small hours to deliver milk around the village and beyond. And they don't expect to stop anytime soon.

Up early every day: Maureen Clancy

Derek, who's 84 did briefly think of it when he hit retirement age ..... but says Maureen 83, had other ideas!