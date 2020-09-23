Report by Arif Ahmed

A man who's overcome a horrendous sporting injury and months of recovery to take, today, his first unaided steps.

We've followed the story of Hull Kingston Rovers' Mose Masoe since he suffered a serious spinal injury during a game in January.

The 31-year-old was left paralysed from the chest down after a bone in his neck pinched his spinal cord during an innocuous tackle in the pre season game.

Eight months on, after being told he'd be lucky to walk again, we were delighted to be at a physio session today where he was able to prove all the doubters wrong.