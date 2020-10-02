Watch Michael Billington's report

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on airports across the region, with passenger numbers plunging at the height of the summer season as travel restrictions were enforced by the government.

Humberside Airport welcomed just over a tenth of the number of passengers this August, in comparison to the same time last year, with Leeds Bradford airport also suffering a huge blow.

Industry experts are warning that the damage of the pandemic could be long-lasting, with calls for the government to provide extra support.

Humberside Airport Credit: PA Images

Aviation expert, Sally Gethin explains: "They want for example furlough to be extended, they want the air passenger duty, which is essentially a tax on flying to be eliminated, they also want Covid testing at airports to free p travel and to bring an end to the quarantine measures."

She has also warned of lasting damage to the industry: "We will see likely airlines go under, we could see airports start to close their terminal buildings and operations, we will see highly skilled workforce lose their jobs and go on benefits or try and find alternative employment."

The government says it is constantly reviewing its approach and says it has offered extensive financial support to the aviation sector.

Travel agents are also feeling the financial burden of the pandemic. Samantha Harvey has had to lose staff from her travel agents in Wakefield.

She said: "We probably are about 60 per cent down. It's is going to have a very very negative impact, short term and long term on travel, so we're talking about a recovery in 2023, if that."