Talks with the government over the coronavirus alert level in Sheffield will continue today, as South Yorkshire leaders call for financial support for the region.

Local council leaders in South Yorkshire and the Mayor of Sheffield City Region, Dan Jarvis, began talks with the Government on Friday about the coronavirus alert level for the region, the restrictions in place and support needed.

The new talks started just days after South Yorkshire was moved into Tier 2 of the restrictions on October 13th.

Mayor of Sheffield City Region, Dan Jarvis said: “Leaders of South Yorkshire’s local authorities and I started initial discussions with Government about the coronavirus alert level for the region.

''The talks were constructive and provide a useful starting point as we work together to get the right restrictions and support in place.

“Coronavirus cases continue to rise, infection rates are spreading from young to old, while our economy is being squeezed ever tighter.

“Our region faces an increasingly severe situation: we are treading an incredibly fine line to prevent more lives, jobs and businesses being lost, therefore reaching the right agreement is paramount.

“Ministers, local leaders and I have a responsibility to protect the health of our people, ensure we do not overwhelm the NHS this winter, and secure the best deal for South Yorkshire by supporting our economy and public services.

“We are clear, alongside fellow Northern leaders, that a local lockdown lifeline is needed. Additional restrictions must go hand in hand with significant additional resources and funding.

“The discussions with Government will continue. In the meantime, I urge everyone across South Yorkshire to continue to observe the new High Alert Level restrictions currently in place, and that we all continue to work together to slow the spread of the virus.''